Saturday, July 1, 2023 – President William Ruto has led Kenyans in sending condolences to the families of the 50 people who died in a grisly accident in Londiani, Kericho County, on Friday.

In his condolences, the father of the nation condoled with the bereaved families and urged Kenyans to be careful on the roads, especially during this rainy season.

“It is distressing that some of the fatalities are young people with a promising future and business people who were on their daily chores. We pray for the speedy recovery of all survivors; you are in our thoughts. We urge motorists to be extra cautious on roads, especially now when we are experiencing heavy rainfall,” the president said.

Other leaders who condoled with the families include Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who said the accident spells unspeakable loss to our nation.

“It is painful to lose loved ones at any age, especially in a tragic road accident like this. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones and quick recovery to the survivors of this tragic road accident. I urge maximum care on our roads at all times by all road users.”

