Sunday, July 2, 2023 – President William Ruto has said his government is committed to reclaiming and conserving water catchment areas in the country.

Speaking on Saturday during the launch of the 7th edition of the Annual Kaptagat Tree Planting in Elgeyo Marakwet County, Ruto said efforts were being made to reclaim, rehabilitate and conserve degraded landscapes.

The Head of state said such a move was irreversible and will involve the public from the grassroots, all the way to the Cabinet.

“Over the next 10 years, we will grow at least 15 billion trees and restore 10.6 million hectares of degraded forests and rangelands,” Ruto said.

“I appeal to every Kenyan to plant at least 30 trees each year,” Ruto added.

The president expressed concern that extreme weather has become more common as a result of climate change caused by harmful human activity.

“In our country and region, droughts have increased in frequency, intensity, and duration,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.