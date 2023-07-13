Thursday, July 13, 2023 – President William Ruto has today assured foreign investors that his government will protect them by creating a friendly environment for them.

Speaking on Thursday at State House, Nairobi, during the Kenya-Saudi Arabia business delegation meeting, Ruto said the Government will also routinely refine its policies to make it more facilitative for businesses to operate in the country.

“We will keep engaging with investors so as to make our laws more pro-business. This will spur their growth,” Ruto said.

President Ruto noted that Kenya is strategically located, making it easy for businesses to access the lucrative markets in the region and Africa in general.

He said the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), of more than 1.4 billion, also offers broader opportunities for their goods and services.

The President further told the meeting that Kenya has a democratic system with a sound footing of the rule of law that protects investors.

“This means when you set up in Kenya, markets for your products are limitless. You will get value for your investment.”

He cited ICT, leather, transport, renewable energy, housing, blue economy, and agriculture, among others, as some of the ripe investment arears in the country.

The Head of State explained that the current balance of trade favours Saudi Arabia.

“That is why I encourage you to participate in enabling Kenya to correct this imbalance by locating more industries here,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST