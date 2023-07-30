Sunday, July 30, 2023 – An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance Member of Parliament has said he wants President William Ruto to engage Raila Odinga directly during the proposed resumption of dialogue through the bipartisan committee.

Speaking on Sunday, Alego-Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi, said that in order to guarantee a successful and fruitful dialogue, Ruto and Raila must be given time to meet one on one and have a direct conversation.

“We propose that the conversation happens between Raila and Ruto.

“Any other consultations where small people are engaged will not be trusted by the people of Kenya.

“The people want solutions to be found when the two engage in consultations,” Atandi said.

Atandi further said they don’t want Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah to be on the committee since they are among the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders who are opposed to the looming handshake between Raila and Ruto.

