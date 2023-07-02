Sunday, July 2, 2023 – President William Ruto has joined Kenyans in mourning the death of renowned Kenyan writer and poet, Prof. Micere Mugo.

Prof. Mugo, 80, died on Friday evening at Aa New York hospital after a long battle with cancer.

In his condolences on Saturday, Ruto said Prof. Mugo had many wonderful achievements that were inspirational.

“I join the people of Kenya in mourning the passing of Prof. Micere Mugo, a celebrated Kenyan scholar, teacher, and activist as well as to celebrate her many wonderful achievements for which she is rightly recognised as an iconic trailblazer and inspirational pioneer,” he said.

President Ruto said the late Mugo set the bar high in championing socially involved and politically conscious scholarship.

He also noted that her struggle called for courage as she confronted entrenched hegemonic practices and ideologies.

Ruto described the late poet as one who undertook her agitation with fierce determination, unshakeable courage and boundless grace.

“She set the bar high in championing socially involved and politically conscious scholarship which extended the struggle for freedom, ensuring that Kenya’s African majority were seen and heard where it mattered,” Ruto said.

He encouraged Kenyans to honour her legacy by ensuring everyone sees countless opportunities for their freedom.

”I encourage Kenyans to honour her legacy by doing their part in ensuring that we see in our freedom countless opportunities to make this country great,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.