Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Pregnant Rihanna took to Instagram to show off her burgeoning baby bump.

She posed in colorful lingerie in new photos to promote her new Savage X Fenty line.

The Grammy winner pictured striking different poses inside a storage room.

See the photos

