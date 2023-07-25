Tuesday, July 25, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked his successor, William Ruto, to start understanding that power is temporary and avoid misusing the little power he has over others.

Speaking to editors at his Nairobi home on Monday, Uhuru urged Ruto to serve the country well because he will not be the head of state forever.

Uhuru told the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader that power is temporary and needs to serve all Kenyans with conscientiousness during his reign as the president.

The Son of Jomo said he did his best during his 10-year tenure and was handed over to Ruto peacefully.

“My advice to Ruto is power is fleeting and temporary.

“Do the best for the country. It is your work to run the country, not mine. Even if I did not support you.

“I did my best and I handed over when my term ended,” Uhuru said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST