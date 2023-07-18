Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – Popular punter, Killaboi, who confessed to killing his girlfriend on July 17, has denied claims of mutilating his girlfriend’s corpse after being accused of using sports and crypto trades as cover for alleged fetish practices.

In tweets he shared after reports of him confessing to the killing went viral, he stated that everything happened due to toxicity, pain, betrayal and cheating.

Killaboi who changed his Twitter handle after allegedly carrying out the act, revealed that he and his late girlfriend, Augusta, got into a fight over an issue he wouldn’t want to disclose in public to protect her image.

He revealed that she first stabbed him, before he did same to her.

Killaboi said he deeply regrets what he did and will also accept the death penalty.

He confirmed that he has contacted Augusta’s mother and will turn himself in.