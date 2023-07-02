Sunday July 2, 2023 – Pop Queen Madonna has reportedly been discharged from the hospital and is now at home and feeling better after an intensive care stay.

The 64-year-old pop superstar had fallen ill with a “serious bacterial infection” that landed her in an intensive care unit, her manager Guy Oseary had said in a statement on Wednesday. She is expected to make a full recovery, he said, but had to delay her 84-date “Celebrations” tour due to start on July 15.

She was due to begin a seven-month world tour in the coming weeks, but has had to postpone it.

The has been taken to her New York home in a private ambulance, a source told CNN, adding: “She’s in the clear.”

Madonna was in the final stages of rehearsals ahead of her extensive world tour.

The Celebration tour was due to begin in Canada in two weeks’ time, before visiting 45 cities across the world.

It was due to be her 12th tour, marking 40 years of involvement in the music industry.

Details of whether the tour will still go ahead are yet to be announced, with Oseary saying:

“At this time we need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,”

“We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

It’s not clear what initially caused Madonna’s bacteria infection, but doctors say it became extremely serious and required treatment in intensive care.

Infections can develop into a life-threatening condition called sepsis or blood poisoning.

It is a medical emergency and happens when the body develops an extreme reaction to the infection.