Tuesday July 4, 2023 – Madonna reportedly ‘ignored’ signs she was unwell in order to continue rehearsing for her highly-anticipated Celebration tour.

The Pop Queen, 64, is currently recovering from a shock bacterial infection that sent her to the ICU late last month.

Madonna was found unconscious in her apartment on Saturday, June 24, and she was promptly ‘rushed to the hospital and intubated’ due to her being ‘unresponsive’ at the time.

Now insiders have shed light on Madonna’s relentless work ethic despite her feeling under the weather.

‘She ignored some symptoms of illness for quite a while because she thought they would go away. But she didn’t want to take time away from rehearsals,’ a music insider explained to People.

‘She was rundown and not feeling 100 percent for a while in anticipation of her tour. She is relentless in her quest to be the best, to wow her fans and to do what others before her have not done.’

Another source reiterated Madonna had been overworking herself.

‘Madonna has been very busy for a long time and not taking care of herself. She just continues to push herself beyond the limit,’ they said.

According to the New York Post, Madonna , who was due to kick off her 84-date Celebration tour in Vancouver, Canada, on July 15 — was ‘discovered on Saturday’, when she was ‘taken to the ICU’ and ‘intubated overnight.’

At the time, a relative of the singer told DailyMail.com that her family had been ‘preparing for the worst’ due to the seriousness of the illness.

The popstar’s health scare was shared with the world by Guy Oseary, who revealed on Instagram that Madonna has been forced to postpone her hotly-anticipated 40th-anniversary tour as a result of her medical struggles.

Oseary insisted in his post that the singer and mother-of-six is ‘expected to make a full recovery’ and that her ‘health is improving’, but added that she is ‘still under medical care.’

‘On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,’ he wrote on Wednesday afternoon. ‘Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.’

‘At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.’