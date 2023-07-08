Saturday, July 8, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has claimed that police officers were instructed to assassinate him on Friday during the Saba Saba demonstration in Nairobi.

Addressing a press conference at Jaramogi Odinga Foundation in Nairobi, Raila who looked disturbed, showed spots in his car that he said were a result of police bullets.

He narrated how his motorcade maneuvered through various sections of the capital as they sought to reach their destination which was Central Park.

Raila said that after getting into the CBD, they were blocked at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) as they planned to use the route to Central Park.

It is here the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supremo claimed the police opened fire on his motorcade using live rounds.

“Then we went through Ronald Ngala Road in Moi Avenue. We were actually aiming to get to KICC, and they blocked us. That’s where they were shooting us,” Raila stated.

He concluded by saying he will next week move to court to accuse the National Police Service of trying to kill him for picketing which is allowed by the constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.