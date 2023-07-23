Sunday, July 23, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance blogger, Pauline Njoroge, is currently a guest of the state after she was arrested in Watamu, Kilifi County on Saturday.

Pauline, who was being sought for posting an alarmist post on her social media page, was arrested alongside two others, including a driver of a vehicle in which they were aboard.

Police claim after intercepting the vehicle which the three were using, a search of the car led to a discovery of substances believed to be drugs.

“At around 1630 hours, officers from DCI Kilifi County while tracing for one Pauline Njoroge, intercepted a motor vehicle along Watamu Jacaranda road and upon search from the vehicle, four rolls of dry plant material suspected to be narcotic drugs were recovered,” the police report read in part.

According to police, the occupants of the vehicle were Njoroge, Jane Mwangi Nduta and Emanze Jilani, a Giriama male adult who was the driver.

Police say they proceeded to a residential house Njoroge and Nduta had booked and a further discovery of suspected drugs was made.

“A further search was conducted at their residence at Mawe Zuri resort house number Tatu which was occupied by Jane Mwangi and a clear container containing ten (10) tablets suspected to be narcotic substances was recovered and in house number Nne which was occupied by Pauline Njoki Njoroge, a clear container containing 50(fifty) tablets suspected to be narcotic substances was also recovered,” the police report adds.

The three are currently held at Watamu police station and they will be arraigned in court on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.