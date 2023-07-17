Monday, 17 July 2023 – Police have arrested violent robbers who are suspected to have stabbed a deejay to death in Ruaraka, Nairobi.

The deceased disc jockey identified as DJ KQ was accosted by the ruthless thugs and brutally murdered.

The suspected robbers are believed to be behind armed robberies in Ruaraka and Lucky Summer.

They unleash terror on the residents and brag that they are untouchable.

Police smoked them out of their hiding and recovered murder weapons used to kill the deejay.

Below are photos and videos of the killer gang.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.