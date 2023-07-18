Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega has challenged former President Uhuru Kenyatta to leave President William Ruto alone to implement his agenda for Kenya.

In a statement, Kega, who is gunning to replace Jeremiah Kioni as Jubilee Party Secretary General, also pleaded with Uhuru to talk to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and call off the protests.

At the same time, Kega challenged Uhuru to support Ruto the way he supported him during his regime.

“To the former President Uhuru Kenyatta, the gentleman who is now the president stood with you for 10 years when you were the president as his principal assistant.

“In 2002, the same gentleman (Ruto) stood with him.”

“What we are requesting from Uhuru, kindly let the government William Ruto be.

“Talk to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga because the cost of living will not be brought down through protests,” he chastised.

He further urged Azimio la Umoja leaders to accept defeat and acknowledge that Ruto is now Kenya’s president.

“We went to the elections and we lost. Let’s say the truth, the current government is headed by President William Ruto and he is the President.

Let us give him a chance to work,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.