Friday, July 14, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has made good his threat after he summoned 7 ODM MPs to appear for a disciplinary hearing at the party headquarters in Nairobi.

In a process aimed at kicking out the rebel MPs, Raila, through the Disciplinary Committee, asked the seven Lawmakers to confirm if they will be attending the hearing or not.

Among the MPs who were summoned by the Professor Ben Sihanya-led committee included Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Felix Oduor (Langata), Paul Abuor (Rongo) and Caroli Omondi (Suba South).

“Of course, the MPs will appear before the committee on varied schedules.

“They are expected to confirm their attendance starting tomorrow,” Prof Sihanya stated.

ODM Party Disciplinary Committee also summoned Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris who supported President William Ruto’s Finance Bill 2023, and disregarded the Azimio la Umoja coalition’s position.

“By refusing, declining, neglecting and/or failing to vote in accordance with the party’s position, you violated Article 11(1)(e) of the ODM constitution, the Code of Conduct and lawful decisions,” a letter that was sent to Passaris read in parts.

The actual hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 19, at Orange House in Nairobi, during which the Azimio la Umoja coalition will also be staging another round of countrywide protests.

The hearing is premised on the alleged defiance and contemptuous attitude with which the MPs had treated party positions, including meeting President William Ruto at State House in disregard to party position.

