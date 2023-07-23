Sunday, July 23, 2023 – Blogger Pauline Njoroge was arrested alongside her friend Nduta Kangethe on Saturday, July 22, along Watamu-Jacaranda Road in Watamu over claims of being in possession of narcotic drugs.

Pauline and Nduta had gone to Kilifi for a vacation when they were intercepted by DCI officers.

It is alleged that the rogue DCI officers planted drugs on them.

Pauline is reportedly being persecuted by the state because of attacking President Ruto.

Nduta is well learned just like Pauline.

She is the Head of the Secretariat at The Kenya Association of International Schools (KAIS).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.