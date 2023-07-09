Sunday, 09 July 2023 – Boniface Yakumula is in police custody after he murdered 24-year-old Josephine Karimi, a secretary with the Catholic Church, and dumped her body in a pit latrine.

A post-mortem report reveals that Josephine, who worked at St Mary’s Catholic Women Association Centre (CWA) died a painful death.

Her left hand left rib, and sternum were broken.

She was also strangled.

The assailant, whose motive, according to detectives was r@p3, may have used a blunt object to inflict injuries on Josephine and silence her forever.

He took advantage of the fact that Josephine was alone in the CWA centre to attack her.

Boniface works at the centre as a casual labourer.

According to detectives, the deceased lady and the suspect lived in separate houses within the centre, which is run by the Catholic Diocese of Embu.

The suspect, who is in his 20s and hails from Vihiga in Western Kenya, attacked Josephine in the early hours of Thursday last week when there was no one else at the centre.

He led detectives to the pit latrine where he dumped the body after he was arrested.

He was employed at the centre last year to clear bushes.

Karimi was fresh on the job and had been working for just one week before she was killed.

Below are photos of the suspect.



