Monday, July 24, 2023 – A photographer has been jailed after raping a model in his studio flat and he could have more victims, police say.

Sritharan Sayanthan, 42, lured the model who paid him for pictures to a local pub by convincing her it was a networking event, police said.

He encouraged her to get drunk ‘very quickly’, before leading her back to his studio on Brompton Road, central London, where he raped her after she passed out on the floor.

Sayanthan was jailed for 11 years on Friday, July 21, but police said the woman, in her 30s, may have not been the only one attacked.

After the woman reported him in July last year, Sayanthan was found guilty by a jury of two counts of rape and another of attempted rape.

Detective Constable Sophie Baker said two historical allegations of sexual assault against clients by Sayanthan in 2012 and 2015 were used as bad character evidence against him in court which made his sentencing of 11 years justified.

She said:

‘The victim survivor in this case was fantastic from start to finish.

‘For victims, describing the incident in court can be daunting but she did amazingly and I am personally very proud of her bravery and thankful to her for coming forward.

‘We also believe there could be other victims of Sayanthan and would encourage anyone who wants to speak to us to come forward.

‘No piece of information is too small and you will be listened to and supported.