Friday, July 28, 2023 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, has been named as the Party of National Unity (PNU) party leader.

The changes have effectively isolated a faction led by former Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi, who was also keen on the PNU top seat.

The party has also made various changes to its leadership in a notice published in the dailies on Friday, including the appointment of a new Executive Director.

However, the PNU secretary general, John Okemwa, has been maintained by the party.

Nelson Omondi is the new PNU Executive Director, succeeding Joel Kinyua Imitila, according to the drastic revisions signed by Okemwa.

Former Education Chief Administrative Secretary Zachariah Kinuthia has been appointed as PNU’s national organizing secretary as a result of the changes.

Ruth Nashipae will be the new deputy secretary general taking over from Kevin Kariuki.

Alphonse Musyoki has been replaced by Yuda Imunyaas the party’s national treasurer.

The former ruling party has also appointed secretaries for various sectors including Joseph Chege (Social), Ali Leyani (external affairs), Joseph Anampiu (chair board of trustees), and Moses Githinji (trade and tourism).

The Kenyan DAILY POST