Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – Some people have advised a lady to go ahead with her wedding plans after another woman appeared from nowhere, claiming to be pregnant for her fiancé.
According to the bride-to-be, her wedding is slated for next month.
She says she got God’s approval before accepting to the proposal from her fiancé.
