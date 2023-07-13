Thursday, July 13, 2023 – Aston Villa have completed the signing of centre-back Pau Torres from Spanish side Villarreal.

Torres arrives from head coach Unai Emery’s former club in a deal that will cost an initial £33m, the second-highest fee in Villa’s history behind only the £38m paid for Emiliano Buendia from Norwich in 2021.

The centre-back, who had one year remaining on his existing contract, made 39 appearances for Villarreal last season and was part of the Spain squad which reached the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Torres had a release clause of €70m (£60.4m) but it’s understood Villa have negotiated terms to suit them paying over a longer period of time, so their initial payment falls below that figure.

The club announced his arrival, saying:

‘Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Spanish international Pau Torres from Villarreal!

‘The defender arrives at Villa for an undisclosed fee. Welcome, Pau!’