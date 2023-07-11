Tuesday, July 11, 2023 – Lands and Physical Planning Principal Secretary Nixon Korir has said controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie is not the owner of the 800-acre Shakahola Land.

Appearing before the Senate Ad hoc committee probing Shakahola deaths on Monday, Korir said the government has no evidence to show that the preacher owns the land where bodies of cult victims were recovered.

We are not aware of any lease to Mackenzie that is registered to us, we are not aware of any disputes in regard to parcels of land in Shakahola.

“There are allegations that Mackenzie owns some acres, but we do not have any evidence,” he told the Senator Mungatana-led committee.

Korir said that the land where the Shakahola massacre happened was unoccupied, and is part of the 50,000 Chakama Ranch, whose lease expires in 2029.

He said the Lands Ministry will look into such cases, where people take advantage of idle land to commit criminal activities.

“To those who do not meet conditions of owning the ranch, there is a way the government can revert the land and re-allocate it to individuals who can make good use of it,” Korir said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST