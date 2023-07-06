Thursday, 06 July 2023 – Controversial city preacher Victor Kanyari of Repentance and Holiness Church has installed a pool at his church along Kangundo road and named it ‘Bethesda’

The name of the pool is derived from the Biblical Bethesda pool, where Jesus Christ healed a paralyzed man.

Kanyari alleges that the water from the pool is anointed.

One of his church members, who was reportedly sick, was filmed drinking water from the pool, which he claimed was anointed.

He assured his church members that the woman will receive instant healing.

Kanyari alleges that if his followers drink and bathe with the water, all their problems will be gone.

Watch the video.

