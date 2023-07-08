Friday July 7, 2023 – Paris Saint-Germain reportedly believe Kylian Mbappe has already agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

The French giants told Mbappe that he has two weeks to decide his future amidst rising tensions between the players and the club.

In Monday’s letter, PSG told Mbappe his decision not to extend his contract has caused the club enormous harm. They urged him to extend his contract “to help the club that has helped you and your family”.

On Wednesday, speaking after unveiling Luis Enrique as the club’s new manager, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said:

“My position is very clear. I don’t want to repeat it every time: if Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract.

“We don’t want to lose the best player in the world for free. We can’t do that. This is a French club.

“He said he would never leave for free. If he changes his mind today, it’s not my fault. We don’t want to lose the best player in the world for free, that’s very clear.”

Mbappe has already told his hometown club that he will not extend his current contract via a letter, and with only a year left on his deal, PSG face having to sell him this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

From PSG’s perspective, if they cannot persuade their captain to at least agree to the contract extension clause until 2025, they would try to sell him to the highest bidder this summer and hope to gain around £ 150 million from his sale.