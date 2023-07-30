Sunday, July 30, 2023 – Panic has gripped the National Police Service after Raila Odinga’s Azimio kickstarted the process of gathering evidence with the intention of instituting judicial action against police officers accused of brutalising demonstrators during anti-government protests.

In a statement, Azimio, through Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo and Homabay Town MP Opondo Kaluma, said they had put together an experienced and competent legal team to gather evidence of what they termed as excessive use of force by the security agencies.

The legislators said that their team of lawyers is currently piecing together evidence to build a bulletproof case.

Azimio Principals, led by Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka, led a memorial service in honour of those who lost their lives during the protests.

The two leaders were joined by Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The service was held at the Stephen Kalonzo Command Centre in Karen.

In his speech, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka regretted the brutality meted on protestors and revealed the coalition would proceed with plans to seek justice for the victims.

“We stand with those who lost their lives. The people we lost did not have to die.

“Those who were hurt did not have to suffer that fate. All they were asking was lowering of the cost of basic commodities.

“Those who were hurt had no capacity to overthrow the government. They just lacked basics.” Kalonzo said.

The Wiper Party leader also praised police officers across the country who expressed restraint during the demonstrations.

“They may not be in the majority but we still laud them.

“As we strive to make sense of the senseless tragedies, we need to ask ourselves, is Article 37 just mere words of no relevance?

“Has Kenya Kwanza indeed suspended the constitution?”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.