Monday, 03 July 2023 – Popular singer Jacob Obunga, better known as Otile Brown, has announced the loss of his child.

Otile took to his Instagram account to share the sad news with his fans.

“Our baby didn’t make it…I guess it’s not my favourite year no more. It is all good…God you know I never ask or question You. All I do is smile and stay positive,” he wrote.

Last weekend, the 30-year-old, while sharing the news of him becoming a parent, promised to give his child all his love.

He, however, did not disclose his co-parent nor the gender of the baby, with gossip pundits trying to uncover the ‘mystery’ woman carrying his child.

Otile has been keeping his relationship private after breaking up with his Ethiopian lover Nabbayet last year.

