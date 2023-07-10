Monday, July 10, 2023 – Horrifying footage from Brazil shows the horror moment a paedophile drags a suitcase containing a girl, 12, into his flat after kidnapping her.

The pictures, captured from CCTV in Luziania, Brazil, show the alleged, Daniel Moraes Bittar, struggling to pull the heavy suitcase up two flights of stairs after he kidnapped the girl from outside her school on June 28. Reports say he kidnapped the child with his 22-year-old girlfriend and the pair then bundled her into their car and threatened her with a knife. Her legs were then cuffed and she was zipped up inside the suitcase, which was placed in the boot as they drove off.

Bittar, 42, was arrested on the evening of the horrific crime after he was caught on CCTV and later confessed the victim was in his home.

During his confession, he also allegedly admitted to having “paedophilic inclinations” and claimed he had considered “chemical castration”.

The victim was later found inside the flat covered in bruises and chemical burns with her feet cuffed to the bed. Examinations also confirmed she was sexually assaulted, according to police.

Detective Joao Guilherme Medeiros told local media: “The victim stated that Daniel touched her intimate parts and that she was forced to touch his genitals.

“The girl said he threatened her all the time and said she would be his sex slave. He also filmed the abuses committed against the student and sent them to his girlfriend.”

The police had been able to rescue the girl after one of her schoolmates tipped off a description of the car to police.

When the police first confronted Bittar, he denied everything and claimed the girl in his flat was a cousin. Medeiros told local media:

“We have footage of him putting the suitcase in the EcoSport since Monday 26th. The planning of the crime is very clear. In fact, he had in mind another girl, a 13-year-old, who has already been interviewed by our team.

“This potential victim was known to the co-defendant because she had lived near Daniel’s girlfriend. This girl was their target.

“For some reason, on 28th June, they changed their minds and went to the school in Jardim Inga (in Luziania) and initially observed children and teenagers, and then, on a nearby street, they approached the victim we found in captivity.”

A petrol canister was also found at the scene, leading the police to believe he may have planned to burn the girl’s body.

Police also found Bittar volunteers at children’s hospitals and has a daughter.

Medeiros said:

“Paedophiles disguise themselves as good people to approach children.

“We have come across several cases like this. That’s why parents need to be very careful. But even those of us who are experienced are shocked by what happened.”

The couple face charges of aggravated unlawful restraint, sexual abuse of a minor, and torture with up to 30 years in prison.

