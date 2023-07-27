Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo has shared more about the clandestine visit by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu to mediate between President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The meeting, which was kept under wraps until Tuesday, July 25, has elicited debate in the two camps, even as they gear for a series of talks that would mark the end of heightened political rhetoric.

Speaking during an interview, Otiende revealed that Raila notified his team of Suluhu’s arrival in the country and the sole purpose which was to lead talks between the government and the opposition.

According to the MP, the co-chair of the bipartisan committee, some Azimio leaders expressed reservations over the meeting, eventually collapsing after the Ruto side failed to express interest.

Amollo declined to reveal the names of opposition politicians who did not support a possible truce mediated by the Tanzanian President.

Otiende revealed that Raila went to the meeting despite opposition from some key figures in their coalition because he’s shown a willingness to engage and address key issues at the centre of the renewed push.

The revelations come a day after the former Prime Minister alleged that Suluhu flew to Kenya, where she stayed for two nights before returning home following a snub from the host president.

Amollo’s comments corroborated Raila’s remarks that the talks collapsed after Suluhu got frustrated by Ruto’s camp.

He did not reveal the location and what was discussed during the secret meeting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST