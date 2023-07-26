Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Rarieda Member of Parliament, Otiende Amollo, has said he doesn’t believe President William Ruto is committed to ensuring dialogue with the opposition leader, Raila Odinga, in order to end the ongoing mass protest.

On Tuesday evening, Ruto tweeted saying he is committed to meeting Raila Odinga, saying he is available at any time and in any place.

“My friend @RailaOdinga, I’m off to Tanzania for a human capital meeting to harmonise the expansion of employment opportunities in our continent.

“I’m back tomorrow evening, and as you have always known, I’m available to meet one on one with you anytime at your convenience. WsR,” Ruto said.

Reacting to the tweet, Amollo said that he is not sure whether to treat the tweet in good faith or part of contempt.

“I hope we can have a situation where we can have meaningful dialogue and not cosmetic dialogue.

“The country is ailing from a lot at the moment and only those who doubt so will not see the problem,” Otiende said.

He further said that the protests were not about Azimio anymore and the government should be grateful they called it off and protesters obeyed.

“The Kenya Kwanza government should in fact be grateful that the Azimio leaders called off the protests.

“How about when they will not be there to control the demos then they will wish there is someone to call it on and off,” he said.

