Sunday July 2, 2023 – Veteran Hollywood actor Alan Arkin has died at 89.

The New York born actor’s cause of death has not been revealed but his sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony on Friday, June 30 confirmed his passing.

“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man,” the Arkins announced in a joint statement. “A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

Arkin, earned an Oscar for his performance in 2007’s “Little Miss Sunshine” plus dozens of other accolades.

His colleague, Jason Alexander first shared the news on Twitter, calling the actor a “wonderful, original voice for comedy.”

“On the few occasions I was in his presence, a kind and generous soul,” the “Seinfeld” star tweeted. “I learned so much from watching him. And the laughs I got from his glorious work seem endless. May he rest well.”