Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Ugunja Member of Parliament, Opiyo Wandayi, has expressed his disappointment with President William Ruto’s invitation to opposition leader Raila Odinga through a tweet.

President Ruto took to Twitter on Tuesday, noting that he is open to holding one-on-one talks with the opposition chief once he jets back from Tanzania, where he will be attending a human capital meeting.

“My friend Raila Odinga, I am off to Tanzania for a human capital meeting to harmonise the expansion of employment opportunities in our continent,” read the tweet.

Wandayi responded to Ruto’s olive branch extension by saying it was impolite for the president to invite the opposition leader through a social media statement.

“Ruto must respect Baba, inviting him via a tweet is disrespectful,” said Wandayi speaking on Ramogi radio Wednesday morning.

The National Assembly Minority leader also stated that the Azimio la Umoja coalition is prepared to hold talks with the government.

