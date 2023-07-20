One person dead as cost-of-living crisis hits an all-time high

The cost-of-living crisis is spreading across certain countries, and Kenyans are angered by the intensity in which it has hit. This week we have seen a series of protests in the capital, Nairobi, with tires being burnt, and buildings being destroyed.

Emali is undergoing some detrimental issues, as the growing town that sits along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway, experienced a death of one person, and arson of a police car.

What is the cost-of-living crisis?

The crisis is happening all over the world, and it is in reference to the drop in disposable income, or lack of income altogether. The UK has been experiencing this since 2021, where inflation, taxes and benefits hit an all-time high, resulting in a surge and crisis to follow.

On the other scale, Kenya is experiencing a severe cost of living crisis due to annual food inflation hitting double digits, where the prices are 12.4% higher than in 2022, in comparison to 2021. Maize is a crucial element and provider in Kenya, as it not just grows there, but it is also consumed by every household, and is imported from neighboring countries, too. This is a huge issue with living costs, as a slow importation rate of duty-free maize means there are less chances of the prices dropping, and more households will struggle.

Whilst there are individuals who are not feeling the pinch, and still living life with luxuries, there are others turning to more extreme answers — those being riots. For some, they are sludging through slums barefoot without a penny to their name; and this is the true evidence of a living crisis.

Why are crops causing a rise in costs in Kenya?

Some families are only able to eat once per day according to a reporter on the ground in Nairobi, and this is causing an uproar and anger in society. People are turning to digging through trash cans outside their homes to find anything that can be sold for money in Kenya’s capital. Crop failure is happening due to a lack of rainfall in the country, and rising prices of everything farmers require, down to the fertilizers.

The farmers are then having to spend more on these necessities for their crops, such as tomatoes, where most are then choosing to stop tomato farming altogether due to the costs. This puts a huge pressure on the economy, as both the consumer and farmer are short on funds and are not able to keep the circle going.

What’s happening in the city?

Kenyans are starting a revolt, and it’s all due to the matters above. The hashtag Maandamano is trending on twitter, and it is due to the towering issues that are absorbing the economy. The protests have been created to help put a stop to the Kenya Kwanza government’s planned tax increase, which coincides with the issues in which the UK faces every day. Not just food, but housing, transport and electricity prices are doomed in Kenya, and people are turning to brash decisions to help fix it.

From stone-throwing, serious protestors causing a revolt, and shots being fired, the anti-tax protesters in Kenya are seemingly influenced by the opposition of the government party leader, Raila Odinga. Police have had to turn to tear gas to help break up the protests, according to Reuters and various different footage from the scene has been leaked and disclosed as unlawful behavior.

What are the people of Kenya saying?

Maandamano has placed itself alongside violence and destruction, and it is creating a negative space online, which users are stating is a strategy against the government. There is a mixed bag on whether people are happy or not with this viral hashtag going around, but there are numbers of tweets that are making the whole thing light-hearted, and joke centered.

Jimmy Wanjigi is an extremely popular Kenyan businessman, who has been videoed showing support of the hashtag. He is all for reducing the cost of living and helping the people, which is why he is getting positive feedback online.

What will happen next?

The protests began as there is a general election set for the 9th of August 2023. President Uhuru Kenyatta is taking an approach that the people aren’t happy with, whereas opposition leader, Raila Odinga is looking to send cash payments to poorer households. These two candidates are all promising different things, and people are uncertain with their livelihoods if the crisis doesn’t level out.

The people’s favorite, Raila Odinga lost last year’s elections, where he wanted to contest the debt issues along with rising prices. East Africa has experienced around 8% inflation of taxes, and gas tax has surged from 8% to 16%, doubling the amount, and causing a catastrophe amongst civilians.

This ripple effect will only worsen if the government doesn’t make a pact to help poorer households and vouch to work towards a better economy.