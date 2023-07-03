Monday, July 3, 2023 – Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has given the Energy Regulatory Authority of Kenya (EPRA) an ultimatum to lower fuel prices or else he will see him in court.

This follows the court order suspending the implementation of the Finance Act 2023.

In a statement, Omtatah confirmed that he had reached out to EPRA Managing Director Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria after the regulator increased a litre of super petrol to Ksh195, diesel to Ksh179.67, and kerosene to Ksh173.44.

The Busia Senator indicated that he had directed EPRA to revert fuel prices to match the June 14 review.

Before the hike, super petrol retailed at Sh 182.40, diesel at Sh167.28, and kerosene at Sh161.48.

Failure to heed his call, the first-time senator warned that he will file a legal suit against the energy regulator.

“I talked to the MD and I hope he will act. We focused on the court orders that suspended the Finance Act and they gave an injunction against any part of it.”

“I have told him if they ignore, I will file a contempt proceeding against them. I will take them to court to be punished for disobeying court orders,” Omtatah stated.

The lawmaker argued that he had informed EPRA of the two orders barring the government from implementing the Finance Act. The activist maintained that implementing any section of it will be tantamount to contempt of the court.

EPRA increased fuel prices to Ksh195 after President William Ruto signed the Finance Bill 2023 into law. In the Act, the government doubled value added tax imposed on fuel products from 8% to 16%.

