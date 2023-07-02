Sunday, July 2, 2023 – Firebrand Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has broken his silence after a High Court in Nairobi stopped the implementation of the Finance Act 2023.

The Act is a product of a Finance Bill 2023, that was passed by parliament and assented into law by President William Ruto.

Speaking after the High Court stopped the implementation of the Finance Bill 2023, Omtatah welcomed the decision and said he will accept the verdict of the court even if it will later allow the bill to sail through.

“Nimeshukuru kwa sababu mahakama imechukua hatua ambayo inafaa; kusimamisha hiyo sheria kwa muda ili tuweze kuangalia ni nini ilitokea na kama kweli madai yangu ya kwamba ni sheria gushi ina msingi,” he said.

Omtatah was among the petitioners who had moved to stop the implementation of the Finance Act.

He had previously warned President William Ruto that he would take the matter to court if the Bill was forcefully imposed upon Kenyans.

Lady Justice Mugure Thande, in her ruling, said she was satisfied that the application met a threshold for conservatory orders.

“I am satisfied that the application meets the test of conservatory orders and I do grant prayers 2 and 3 of the application until July 5, 2023, when the matter is scheduled for mention for directions,” Justice Thande ruled.

