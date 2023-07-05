Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – Busia County Senator, Okiya Omtatah, has asked a high court sitting in Nairobi to jail Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) boss, Daniel Bargoria for six months for ignoring a court order that suspended the Finance Bill 2023.

Omtatah, hailed by Kenyans for standing up for ordinary citizens, accused Bargoria of refusing to comply with a court order barring him from effecting new fuel prices after the court suspended the contentious Finance Act of 2023.

Omtatah said that he had served the court orders to Bargoria through email and via WhatsApp, begging him not to effect the new fuel pump prices in line with the Finance Act 2023 which saw fuel levy rise from 8% to 16%.

“By WhatsApp (+0____) and by email (info@epra.go.ke), on the same day, the first petitioner also served the orders to Mr. Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria, the Managing Director of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), and even engaged him on a WhatsApp chat over the same, pleading with him not to disobey them,” Omtata told the court on Wednesday during the mention of the Finance Bill 2023 case.

“During the chat, the first petitioner used his mobile phone number. By email, the first petitioner, Okiya Omtatah Okoiti, served an electronic copy of the orders to all respondents and interested parties immediately after they were issued, “Omtatah added.

On Friday last week, High Court Judge Mugure Thande issued orders suspending the implementation of the contested Finance Act until a matter filed by Omtatah is heard and determined.

