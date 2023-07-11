Tuesday, July 11, 2023 – The office of the director of public prosecutions on Monday ordered the release of 75 protestors who were arrested on Friday last week during the Saba Saba demonstrations organized by Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga.

The 75 were arrested by police officers in parts of Nairobi after they took to the streets in honour of Raila’s call, and spent the weekend in the cold cells of police stations in the city.

Addressing the court on Monday, the lawyer representing the suspects Otiende Amollo, said that the ODPP had notified him that no charges would be preferred against the arrested.

“Together with my seniors we have been here since 10 am and after conferring with the office of the DPP they have assured us that the 73 suspects who were in the cells will not be charged,” Amollo stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST