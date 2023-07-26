Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – President William Ruto on Tuesday evening said he is ready to engage in a constructive dialogue with his political nemesis, Raila Odinga, to resolve the ongoing mass protests that have cost his government billions if not trillions.

Ruto tweeted on Tuesday evening that Raila Odinga should look for him and insisted he is ready to have a conversation with the veteran opposition supremo behind the violent anti-government protests.

“My friend Raila Odinga, I’m off to Tanzania for a human capital meeting to harmonise the expansion of employment opportunities in our continent.

“I’m back tomorrow evening, and as you have always known, I’m available to meet one on one with you anytime at your convenience. WsR.” Ruto tweeted.

However, reacting to the President’s tweet, Malik Obama, the half-brother of former US President Barack Obama, hinted at the possibility of a symbolic handshake between the two leaders.

“Handshake Loading,” Malik Obama tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST