Monday, July 24, 2023 – NTV reporter Duncan Khaemba has conducted an investigation surrounding the arrest of vocal blogger Pauline Njoroge.

According to Khaemba, rogue detectives trailed Pauline in Watamu where she was on a vacation with a friend.

Pauline, her friend Jane and their driver Emanze Jilani, were arrested after the car they were travelling in was intercepted by detectives along the Watatu-Jakaranda road on Saturday.

Although police claim they were in possession of narcotics, detectives who sought anonymity told NTV that Pauline was framed and drugs planted on her for criticizing the Government.

Detectives sent to trail her reportedly had nothing on her when they arrested her and her colleagues.

But as soon as they arrived at Watamu police station, 2 rolls of bhang were produced.

The rogue detectives also claimed that they recovered narcotic substances from her.

Hours before she was arrested, she had called out police officers for torturing innocent Kenyans in Nyanza during weekly demos organized by Azimio.

Watch an investigation on NTV revealing how Pauline was framed.

