Friday, July 28, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta may regret funding Raila Odinga’s Azimio to overthrow President William Ruto’s government.

This is after Defence CS Aden Duale was summoned to appear before the National Assembly Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations Committee to substantiate his claims that Uhuru and his family were funding Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to cause mayhem in the country through anti-government protests.

In a statement, National Assembly Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations Committee Chairperson and Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech stated that they want to determine if Duale’s allegations were based on official intelligence and in what capacity the former Garissa Township MP made the remarks.

The committee chairperson emphasized that being a member of the National Security Council (NSC) and holding the position of Defence Cabinet Secretary, Duale is unlikely to make baseless comments due to his access to sensitive information.

“Duale made statements to the effect that Uhuru financed this chaos.

“It is important that we summon Duale to explain what he meant by that.

“Duale is directly answerable to my committee,” he stated.

Without substantiating, Duale has previously claimed that Uhuru is funding the demos and warned the government would take action against him.

“Even if you (Uhuru) continue crying about your children and mother, we don’t care about that, the law will catch up with you.

“Look for the Head of Licensing Board boss Rashid Yakub and return all the guns to him,” Duale commented.

