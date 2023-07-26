Tuesday, July 26, 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest legend, Chris Bart-Williams has passed on at the age of 49.

News of the retired footballer’s death is coming hours after another former Nottingham Forest forward and England legend Trevor Francis was confirmed.

Chris Bart-Williams was based in the US at the time of his death. Sheffield Wednesday said in a statement;

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of our former player Chris Bart-Williams. Bart-Williams’ untimely passing mirrors that of his manager at Hillsborough, Trevor Francis, who also died on this, one of the darkest days in our long history.”

Nottingham Forest said they were “deeply saddened”, adding: “Our thoughts go out to Chris’ family and friends at this truly difficult time.”

Bart-Williams, who won 16 England Under-21 caps and one England ‘B’ cap, had poured more than three decades of his life into football, both as a player and coach.