Thursday, July 13, 2023 – Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo has been charged by the Football Association for breaching its betting rules on 375 occasions.

It is alleged that he breached FA rules, which ban players from placing bets or passing on information that could be used for betting, 375 times between 22 January 2014 and 18 March 2017.

Toffolo was signed to Norwich City at the time, but subsequently spent time on loan at Swindon, Rotherham, Peterborough and Scunthorpe.

The footballer who is facing potential heavy sanctions, has until next Wednesday to respond. The statement from the English FA read;

“Nottingham Forest’s Harry Toffolo has been charged with misconduct in relation to our betting rules. It’s alleged that the defender breached FA Rule E1 (b) 375 times between 22 January 2014 and 18 March 2017. Harry Toffolo has until Wednesday 19 July to provide his response.”

27-year-old Toffolo was signed by Forest last July in a joint £10 million deal with Lewis O’Brien from Huddersfield Town. He made 19 Premier League appearances for the east Midlands club, plus one in the FA Cup and one in the League Cup.

Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier, then with Atlético Madrid, was found guilty in December 2020 of violating same rule and was banned from all football-related activity for 10 weeks, also being fined £70,000.

Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney was also banned for eight months in May after admitting to 232 breaches of the FA’s betting rules.