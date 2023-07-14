Friday, July 14, 2023 – The supremacy battle within the Jubilee Party is far from over. This is after the High Court stopped President William Ruto’s faction from taking over former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party.

In a ruling by Justice Asenath Ongeri yesterday, the court issued conservatory orders stopping the Kanini Kega faction from taking over Jubilee Party.

The court stopped the expulsion of Jeremiah Kioni as Secretary General, David Murathe (Vice Chair), and Kagwe Gichohi (Treasurer).

“The application dated 12/7/2023 is certified urgent. The same is to be served upon the respondents for an interparty hearing on 26/7/2023 before Hon. Justice Visram. In the meantime, conservatory orders are granted in terms of prayers 1, 2, 3, and 4 of the application dated 12/7/2023,” read part of the ruling.

Speaking at a media presser by Azimio after the ruling, Kioni lauded the move by the High Court.

“Early this week we were treated to some drama within the political parties dispute tribunal,” Kioni stated.

Kioni reiterated that party officials remain those who were gazetted on March 22, 2022 and that the party is still a member of the Azimio Coalition.

“It is encouraging to see that part of the Judiciary still cares about being fair and just,” he remarked.

The order reverses a decision passed on Monday, July 10, by the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT), ejecting Kioni and Murathe from party leadership.

EALA MP Kanini Kega and nominated MP Sabina Chege have been trying to wrestle the party from allies of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is also still the Azimio Chair.

The PPDT ruling upheld the ouster of officials who were appointed during a disputed National Executive Committee (NEC).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.