Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Civil Servants are staring at the possibility of receiving the July pay late following the delay in upgrading the payroll system.

A memo written by the Human Resource Manager H.N Omosa to all staff at the State Department of Gender and Affirmative Action confirmed the looming delay.

Omosa said the migration to the new payroll system had occasioned Salary delays.

“This is to inform all officers in the State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action that there has been a delay in the processing of salaries for the month of July 2023 due to the logistic challenges occasioned by the migration of the old manual integrated personnel and Payroll database (IPPD) system to the new online Unified Human Resource (UHR) System,” the memo by Omosa read in part.

“We request your patience as we await further directives from the IPPD Core Team in the State Department of Public Service.”

A source aware of the developments revealed that the delays are to be experienced across various ministries.

Many ministries are dropping the old payroll system for a new one that is now experiencing logistical challenges. The update is being undertaken by the State Department of Public Service still under the Ministry of Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action.

