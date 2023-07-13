Thursday, July 13, 2023 – North Korea has launched another ballistic missile out to sea, the secretive country’s 12th of the year.

According to the South Korean military, the launch occurred early Wednesday morning, July 12 just days after the country accused the United States of spying.

The missile was launched toward North Korea’s eastern waters, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The South Korean military said it was a long-range missile, according to Reuters.

Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida ordered his staff to gather information related to the launch and stay prepared for any unplanned incidents, Reuters reported.

Last week North Korea released multiple statements accusing the United States of flying a military plane to spy on the area.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, claimed that the United States flew the spy plane flew over the North eight times in a single day.

“A shocking incident would occur in the long run in the 20-40 kilometer section in which the U.S. spy planes habitually intrude into the sky above the economic water zone” of North Korea, Kim Yo Jong said, per the AP.

The United States and South Korea dismissed the statements, despite North Korea’s threat.

Meanwhile, military experts say that North Korea is planning to celebrate a holiday on July 27 with a large parade to commemorate its ‘victory’ in the Korean War against the United States and South Korea.