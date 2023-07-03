Monday, July 3, 2023 – President William Ruto is not about to abandon his expensive foreign trips.

Speaking in Elgeyo Marakwet County during the Thanksgiving service of Treasury PS Chris Kiptoo, Ruto defended his trips abroad after an uproar from Kenyans over his increased spending on travel.

According to Ruto, the trips are necessary in his plan of creating employment opportunities for Kenyans.

The Head of State added that his foreign travel was necessary because it will help him in creating one million foreign jobs for Kenyans as promised in his manifesto.

Ruto indicated that the foreign trips were also necessary since they accorded him an opportunity to sign bilateral agreements with his colleagues.

Further, he claimed that other foreign presidents had a soft spot for Kenyan workers thanks to their work ethic.

“We need one million jobs for Kenyans who are working abroad. Many Kenyans ask why I am travelling to the US, Canada and Europe. I am going out there to enter into agreements with other countries.

“All those presidents are telling me that they want Kenyans who are workers because we are known for our skills and minds,” Ruto stated.

On the other hand, he reinforced his plan of having ICT hubs in each ward, elucidating that the move would create opportunities for Kenyans to work for foreign companies while still living in Kenya.

“We are building a fibre optic network across the country because we want to use all means to build another one million digital jobs,” he asserted.

Ruto was responding to concerns over increased government spending on foreign travel.

The Head of State has made over 25 trips outside Kenya since he took over office on September 13, 2022, with the latest being in France.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.