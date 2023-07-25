Tuesday, July 25, 2023 – A young man has sparked mixed reactions among Netizens after he stormed his ex-girlfriend’s house and repossessed wigs that he had bought for her, following their breakup.

The no-nonsense man took to social media and flaunted the wigs after repossessing them.

His actions have led to divided opinions.

While most men showered him with praises and branded him a hero, ladies condemned him and said that he displayed immaturity.

See the photos that he shared.

