Friday July 7, 2023 – Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday and her man couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they reunited after two months of being apart.   

In a video posted online today, Nkechi said she had been away from her man for two months and as she landed, she flew straight home to be with him.

She shared a video of them kissing and cuddling as they ran into each other’s embrace.

Watch the video below

