Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama was caught on camera brandishing his gun and threatening to shoot protestors during anti-government protests at Industrial Area in Nakuru City.

According to reports, the angry demonstrators had confronted the MP, who was elected on Azimio’s ticket, demanding to know why he voted YES to the Finance Bill 2023, which has made the high cost of living worse.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.