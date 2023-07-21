Friday, July 21, 2023 – Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has dismissed reports of his bodyguard Maurice Ogeta being released.

In a video on his Twitter account yesterday, Raila stated that Ogeta was abducted on Wednesday and has not been released.

The opposition chief demanded his release, adding that he will not leave anyone who has been arrested behind.

“We will leave no one behind,” Raila stated.

The clarification comes after the reports emerged on Tuesday evening that Raila had confirmed the release of his bodyguard.

Ogeta was abducted by people in plain clothes while on his way to work on Wednesday morning and driven to an unknown destination.

“Unknown people in plain clothes suspected to be police officers from the DCI have abducted Raila Odinga’s bodyguard Maurice Ogeta while driving to work, bundled him in the car boot and driven away with him to an unknown destination.

“His whereabouts remain unknown,” ODM party Director of Communications Philip Etale tweeted.

According to Etale, Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango was also arrested by police officers on Wednesday at his home along Mbagathi Way.

“Police have a few minutes ago raided the house of Raila Odinga’s spokesman Dennis Onyango, along Mbagathi Way, ransacked it, and arrested him.

“His son says they have driven off with him in two Subaru vehicles,” Etale tweeted.

Other Azimio leaders and associates who are in police custody include Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga, Kilifi County Speaker Teddy Mwabire, Nairobi MCAs; Wilfred Odallo (Mabatini), and Redson Onyango (Ngei).

Nairobi County Budget Officers Erick Otieno and Anthony Otsula are also in police custody.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.