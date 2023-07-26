Tuesday, July 26, 2023 – NBA superstar, LeBron James’ son Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest while training at the University of Southern California (USC) on Monday, July 24.

The son of the Lakers superstar was rushed to hospital after the incident happened during a USC workout, according to TMZ.

Bronny, who recently committed to the Trojans, was taken by ambulance from USC’s Galen Center, the venue where the school’s basketball team plays and practices, after a 911 call reportedly was made at about 9.26 am on Monday.

The 18-year-old combo guard has been preparing for his first season of college basketball with the University of Southern California.

The incident is believed to have been a Code 3, which signifies the seriousness of the call as it requires ambulance lights and sirens.

“Yesterday while practising, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” a family statement said.

“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

“LeBron and Savannah (Bronny’s parents) wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

A call was made to emergency services at 9.26am, according to TMZ Sports. Bronny was unconscious at the Galen Center facility where the team trains and plays, and he was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Bronny was an All-American high school player and he committed to play at USC last month, with his heart set on joining his four-time NBA Champion father on the big stage.

NBA players such as Trae Young and Jalen Brunson have tweeted their support and prayers for James.